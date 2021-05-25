VTEX forecasts 20%-30% rise for Romania's e-commerce this year

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian e-commerce sector increased by 30% last year, while for 2021 an increase between 20% and 30% is expected, according to Cristi Movilă, Growth Leader Eastern Europe VTEX.

"The share of online sales in the total retail sales was around 10% in 2020, and in 2021 it will increase to 15%, supported by the accelerated growth of online sales," he says, quoted by Economica.net.

By comparison, traditional retail sales have declined, and offline retailers have realized that online has become necessary to securing a functioning modern commerce.

VTEX is a fully integrated global end-to-end trading solution with native marketplace and Order Management System (WHO) capabilities.

The VTEX study conducted with iSense Solutions shows that 20% of surveyed companies started their e-commerce business in the pandemic year.

"Also, three out of five companies would be willing to invest in an e-commerce platform, which means that there is a great desire to digitally transform or improve existing online platforms," Cristi Movila explains.

(Photo: Pixabay)

