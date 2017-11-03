14.5 °C
Veeam Software’s Bucharest center aims to reach 500 employees

by Romania Insider
Veeam Software Romania, a provider of virtual data management and data streaming solutions, has surpassed the threshold of 350 employees at its Bucharest center, which was set up in 2015.

The company was founded in Moscow in 2006 but its central headquarters is in Switzerland, in Baar.

Veeam wants to reach 500 employees in the Bucharest center by the end of next year, according to company representatives. The team has increased by 20% this year, Veeam Software general director Andrei Romanescu said.

The company delivers virtualization, storage and cloud solutions to enable businesses to reduce capital and operating costs.

