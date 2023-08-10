VAT on books will not increase, Romanian minister says

Romania’s minister of culture Raluca Turcan recently said that the VAT on books will not increase from five to 19%, and will remain the same. Her statement comes in the context of governmental negotiations regarding increased taxation in various fields.

Turcan emphasized that in order to stimulate publishers and book printing, the Ministry will increase book acquisitions and the provision of new titles to libraries.

"The VAT on books will not increase and will remain the same. I believe it will not increase, and I also have information in this regard. As minister of culture, I could not remain indifferent to the extremely concerning figures regarding book consumption and reading in Romania. I have decided that this year will be dedicated, as part of the annual program with various themes, to reading and events where publishers will meet buyers, in order to boost book consumption and, of course, access to reading," she said, cited by G4Media. Her statement comes in response to concerns raised by the Romanian Publishers Association about the potential increase of VAT on books from five to 19%.

Furthermore, Turcan mentioned that in order to stimulate publishers and book printing, the Ministry of Culture has already devised a plan to increase book acquisitions and equip libraries with new titles. "This is something that hasn't been done at the Ministry of Culture for a long time. I hope that this year and next year, we will continue with the acquisition and provision of books to libraries and spaces where reading takes place," she said.

Romanian book publishers warned at the end of last month that sales would decrease and piracy would rise if the government increases the Value Added Tax (VAT) on books. Publishers highlighted that such a measure would come at a time when Romania has the lowest book consumption per capita in the European Union.

(Photo source: Raluca Turcan on Facebook)