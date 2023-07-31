US Senate reaffirms strategic importance of Black Sea region through bill

The United States Senate recently approved the law regarding the authorization of the U.S. defense budget (National Defense Authorization Act / NDAA). Also part of the law is the reaffirmation of the strategic importance of the Black Sea region.

According to a statement from the Romanian Embassy in the United States, the Black Sea Security Act was approved through an amendment introduced by senators Jeanne Shaheen and Mitt Romney. "With this move, the United States Senate reaffirms the critical geostrategic importance of the Black Sea region and paves the way for a new era of U.S. engagement in the area. Additionally, the American Senate, for the first time, expresses strong support for a comprehensive U.S. commitment in the Black Sea region, alongside allies and partners, in strategic areas such as security and defense, economy, energy, and democratic resilience," stated Andrei Muraru, the Romanian ambassador to the United States, cited by G4Media.

Romania has consistently supported strengthening the American commitment in the Black Sea, given the need for security in the face of the Russian threat. The U.S. budget bill approved by the Senate will now proceed to be reconciled with the version already approved in the House of Representatives.

A similar bill, the Black Sea Security Act, is also in the legislative process in the House of Representatives. It is possible for its text to be incorporated during the reconciliation procedure into the final version of the NDAA that will be sent for approval from the president of the United States.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale on Facebook)