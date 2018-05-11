Italian group UniCredit recorded a profit of EUR 29 million in Romania, in the first quarter of this year, up by 38% compared to the same period of last year.

The group’s operational profit on the local market reached EUR 56 million, up 9.2% year-on-year, as the operational revenues increased by 4.6% to EUR 97 million.

The group’s loans in Romania reached EUR 5.75 billion at the eon dog March, up 7.1% over the same month of 2017. The deposit base increased by 21%, to EUR 5.72 billion.

UniCredit Bank is fifth on the local market by assets.

[email protected]