Romanian ultras interrupt football match with Kosovo

The football match between Romania and Kosovo, in the Euro 2024 qualifications played in Bucharest on September 12, was interrupted for about 40 minutes after a group of ultras demonstrated radicalism, including by using banners writing "Kosovo is Serbia," G4media.ro reported.

UEFA announced on its website that the match was "suspended due to discriminatory behaviour of supporters".

The teams returned to the field, and the game resumed, eventually Romania defeating Kosovo 2-0.

Romania is among the several European Union countries that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo, which complicates its EU accession ambitions.

The "Uniti Sub Tricolor" group of supporters was founded, among others, by radical politician George Simion.

