Sports

Romanian ultras interrupt football match with Kosovo

13 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The football match between Romania and Kosovo, in the Euro 2024 qualifications played in Bucharest on September 12, was interrupted for about 40 minutes after a group of ultras demonstrated radicalism, including by using banners writing "Kosovo is Serbia," G4media.ro reported.

UEFA announced on its website that the match was "suspended due to discriminatory behaviour of supporters".

The teams returned to the field, and the game resumed, eventually Romania defeating Kosovo 2-0.

Romania is among the several European Union countries that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo, which complicates its EU accession ambitions.

The "Uniti Sub Tricolor" group of supporters was founded, among others, by radical politician George Simion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian ultras interrupt football match with Kosovo

13 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The football match between Romania and Kosovo, in the Euro 2024 qualifications played in Bucharest on September 12, was interrupted for about 40 minutes after a group of ultras demonstrated radicalism, including by using banners writing "Kosovo is Serbia," G4media.ro reported.

UEFA announced on its website that the match was "suspended due to discriminatory behaviour of supporters".

The teams returned to the field, and the game resumed, eventually Romania defeating Kosovo 2-0.

Romania is among the several European Union countries that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo, which complicates its EU accession ambitions.

The "Uniti Sub Tricolor" group of supporters was founded, among others, by radical politician George Simion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy