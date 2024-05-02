UiPath, an AI-based company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, has recruited Raghu Malpani as Chief Technology Officer.

Malpani, who was Corporate Vice President at Microsoft for the Microsoft 365 Application and Data Platform will report to the Director of Innovation and the Executive President of UiPath, Daniel Dines, and will lead the company's engineering teams.

The former Microsoft executive led several global teams responsible for Microsoft Exchange Core, the Copilot semantic indexing platform, and Microsoft Graph. Raghu has worked at Microsoft for 15 years in various leadership positions, including as General Manager in several roles for Microsoft Azure cloud.

Raghu also led the global decision platform team at Meta, building experimentation, personalization, and market intelligence platforms across all Facebook product areas.

"Raghu is a people and customer-focused engineering leader who has led best-in-class products and teams. At UiPath, he will direct and focus our engineering priorities, working across functions within the company as we deliver leading enterprise automation and AI software for end-to-end business processes," said Daniel Dines in the press release.

UiPath, a company founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and currently headquartered in the USA, develops software automation technologies for office work processes (Robotic Process Automation/RPA). The company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.

The company recently reported record revenue for the last quarter totaling USD 405 million, a 31% increase YoY, and USD 1.3 billion for the entire fiscal year. It also reported its first GAAP (U.S. accounting standards) profit in its history.

UiPath’s financial outlook for 2025 is optimistic, with revenue estimated at between USD 1.55 billion and USD 1.56 billion.

(Photo source: UiPath on Facebook)