Romania's Transport Ministry gets EUR 76 mln supplementary funds to complete projects due end-2023

The government of Romania supplemented on October 20 the budget of the Ministry of Transport by RON 381.5 million (EUR 76 million) to help it complete some projects financed under the European Union's structural funds 2014-2020 by the end of the year.

The money comes from the government's reserve fund, Economica.net reported.

The projects, some sections of the TEN-T road network and railway sections of the IV Pan-European Corridor, are funded under the large infrastructure operational program (LIOP) and have December 2023 as their deadline for both physical and financial completion.

