Transelectrica launches connection capacity map for new investors

Transelectrica, the transmission system operator for the electricity market, a key company for Romania's energy transition, made available to investors on its website, a map where the available capacities for the integration of new production capacities can be analyzed.

The map consists of eight regions, the information of which can be consulted for this year, 2025 and 2030.

The Netherlands, for example, through its Tennet carrier, has made available to those interested a similar tool, access to real-time data, along with the clarity of the legislation being key elements in the process of attracting investments.

The information will be updated, in the first phase, twice a year for Transelectrica projects and monthly, for connection requests, said Bogdan Toncescu, CEO of Transelectrica, during the ZF Live show, where the map was also presented for the first time.

For example, at the moment, for the Dobrogea area (south-eastern Romania), the capacity to integrate new projects is zero, even if there are currently requests for projects with a capacity of almost 5,000 MW.

In the next five years, based on the investments already planned, the Dobrogea area could accommodate an additional 630 MW, so that in 2030, the capacity will reach 1,050 MW, based on current information.

