Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 08:34
Business

Transelectrica launches connection capacity map for new investors

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transelectrica, the transmission system operator for the electricity market, a key company for Romania's energy transition, made available to investors on its website, a map where the available capacities for the integration of new production capacities can be analyzed.

The map consists of eight regions, the information of which can be consulted for this year, 2025 and 2030.

The Netherlands, for example, through its Tennet carrier, has made available to those interested a similar tool, access to real-time data, along with the clarity of the legislation being key elements in the process of attracting investments.

The information will be updated, in the first phase, twice a year for Transelectrica projects and monthly, for connection requests, said Bogdan Toncescu, CEO of Transelectrica, during the ZF Live show, where the map was also presented for the first time.

For example, at the moment, for the Dobrogea area (south-eastern Romania), the capacity to integrate new projects is zero, even if there are currently requests for projects with a capacity of almost 5,000 MW.

In the next five years, based on the investments already planned, the Dobrogea area could accommodate an additional 630 MW, so that in 2030, the capacity will reach 1,050 MW, based on current information.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:49
16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 08:34
Business

Transelectrica launches connection capacity map for new investors

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transelectrica, the transmission system operator for the electricity market, a key company for Romania's energy transition, made available to investors on its website, a map where the available capacities for the integration of new production capacities can be analyzed.

The map consists of eight regions, the information of which can be consulted for this year, 2025 and 2030.

The Netherlands, for example, through its Tennet carrier, has made available to those interested a similar tool, access to real-time data, along with the clarity of the legislation being key elements in the process of attracting investments.

The information will be updated, in the first phase, twice a year for Transelectrica projects and monthly, for connection requests, said Bogdan Toncescu, CEO of Transelectrica, during the ZF Live show, where the map was also presented for the first time.

For example, at the moment, for the Dobrogea area (south-eastern Romania), the capacity to integrate new projects is zero, even if there are currently requests for projects with a capacity of almost 5,000 MW.

In the next five years, based on the investments already planned, the Dobrogea area could accommodate an additional 630 MW, so that in 2030, the capacity will reach 1,050 MW, based on current information.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:49
16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks