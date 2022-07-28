Timișoara announces performance from Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra for city celebration

Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, the winners of this year’s Eurovision contest, are scheduled to perform at this year’s Timișoara Day event, the city’s cultural center, Casa de Cultură a Municipiului Timișoara, announced.

The event, which runs between August 1 and August 3, takes place in Rozelor Park.

Kalush Orchestra is scheduled to perform on August 3.

Emir Kusturica, initially set to deliver a concert at the event, will perform in Timișoara at a later date, the organizers said.

Other artists invited at the event are Horia Brenciu & HB Orchestra, Ovidiu Lipan Țăndărică & Fanfara din 10 Prăjini and Balcano, Phoenix and friends: Rezident Ex, Banatul Philharmonic, Jazzy Bit and Allover, and Timișul Ensemble.

Besides the concerts, the Timişoara public can see several exhibitions set up in various places in the city throughout the month of August.

