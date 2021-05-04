Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 08:18
Business

Timisoara Airport completes new arrivals terminal

05 April 2021
The new terminal for international arrivals at the Timisoara Airport in western Romania was completed after a RON 78 mln (EUR 16 mln) project that also included the security system and fire safety equipment, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The works on the new terminal started in February 2019 and were completed in March this year, while the cost of the contract was RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) for the building and RON 39 mln (EUR 8 mln) for the security system.

The project for the new international departures terminal is more expensive: RON 184 mln (EUR 38 mln).

The financing for this project should be signed by the end of this month to have the new terminal operational by January 2024.

(Photo: Aeroportul International Timisoara Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Timisoara Airport completes new arrivals terminal

05 April 2021
