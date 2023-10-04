Tickets now on sale for National Theatre Festival in Bucharest

Tickets for performances of the 33rd edition of the National Theatre Festival in Bucharest have been put up for sale on Wednesday, October 4. The event is scheduled for October 20-30.

Tickets can be purchased online from all sales platforms of each host theatre, as well as from ticket offices.

Theatre shows from Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, and Great Britain have been invited to join the 2023 lineup of the National Theatre Festival, according to News.ro. This year’s theme is Laboratories of the sensitive/Laboratoarele Sensibilului, and the curators are Mihaela Michailov, Oana Cristea Grigorescu, and Călin Ciobotari.

The program is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Festivalul National de Teatru)