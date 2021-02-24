Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Three hospitals in Romania to receive EU funding for upgrades

24 February 2021
Three hospitals in Bucharest, Constanta, and Roman will purchase equipment with the help of EU funding, the Health Ministry announced.

The Sf. Ioan Emergency Hospital in Bucharest will receive funding amounting to RON 43.9 million (EUR 9.1 million) in a project meant to increase the unit and its maternity hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat Covid-19 patients. Medical imaging equipment, mechanical ventilation equipment, defibrillators, equipment for the emergency, intensive care, and operating rooms, and for the maternity hospital will be purchased as part of the project. 

At the same time, the Sf. Apostol Andrei Emergency Hospital in Constanta will receive RON 36 million (EUR 7.5 million) in funding for medical equipment, protective supplies, and disinfection materials.

The Emergency Municipal Hospital in Roman will receive RON 8.6 million (EUR 1.7 million) through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program to purchase equipment for Covid-19 patients, and for its intensive care and emergency departments, and for its operating rooms. 

 

Ne bucurăm să anunțăm că Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene a semnat trei contracte pentru îmbunătățirea...

Posted by Ministerul Sănătăţii - România on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

