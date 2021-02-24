Three hospitals in Romania to receive EU funding for upgrades

Three hospitals in Bucharest, Constanta, and Roman will purchase equipment with the help of EU funding, the Health Ministry announced.

The Sf. Ioan Emergency Hospital in Bucharest will receive funding amounting to RON 43.9 million (EUR 9.1 million) in a project meant to increase the unit and its maternity hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat Covid-19 patients. Medical imaging equipment, mechanical ventilation equipment, defibrillators, equipment for the emergency, intensive care, and operating rooms, and for the maternity hospital will be purchased as part of the project.

At the same time, the Sf. Apostol Andrei Emergency Hospital in Constanta will receive RON 36 million (EUR 7.5 million) in funding for medical equipment, protective supplies, and disinfection materials.

The Emergency Municipal Hospital in Roman will receive RON 8.6 million (EUR 1.7 million) through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program to purchase equipment for Covid-19 patients, and for its intensive care and emergency departments, and for its operating rooms.

(Photo: Pexels)

