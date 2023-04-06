Techsylvania brings key people from companies such as MongoDB, Missouri Star Quilt Company, Indiegogo, Humbition, and a former member of the famous Major Lazer band to Romania for the first time

News from Companies

In 2023, Techsylvania celebrates its 10th edition and prepares an in-person event that redefines the concept of technology conferences in Eastern Europe. The event in Cluj is always on the agenda of those who want to be one step ahead of trends and enrich their knowledge of products, technology, or business from industry leaders.

Techsylvania's 10th Anniversary Edition Set to Take Place at a Spectacular New Location

On June 7th and 8th, CEOs, founders, executives, investors, and technical experts from the world's most successful technology companies will be present at the Regional Center of Excellence for Creative Industries in Cluj-Napoca. Here we will find a creative community where innovation, education, and development have all found a place.

What to expect from Techsylvania 2023

As usual, Techsylvania organizers prepare 2 days of conference with over 50 renowned speakers, hands-on workshops dedicated to technology specialists, Q&A sessions with the most relevant guests, and events dedicated to startups - all centered around opportunities for innovation.

Another focus is the opportunities for business networking, which is facilitated in the B2B Matchmaking Area or Executive Roundtables. Participants who opt for these sections have the opportunity to discuss the latest industry trends or collaborate with founders, investors, or members of top companies.

A whole week of satellite events

After a difficult period for events everywhere, Techsylvania celebrates its 10th edition with a series of live events where participants have the chance to connect with other professionals, relax or deepen their knowledge. All these events take place in the proximity of Techsylvania and will create a circuit of technology between June 5th and 11th.

Some of the exciting speakers who will be presenting at Techsylvania 2023 include Scott Chacon, co-founder of GitButler; Andrew O'Neal, co-founder of Clearbit, Will Sternlicht, venture fellow with NFX, Mark Porter, CTO of MongoDB, Alan Doan, Founder of a $100 million company, Missouri Star Quilt Company, Slava Rubin, Founder of Indiegogo and Humbition and Chris Leacock aka Jillionaire - A famous DJ and music producer and former member of the famous Major Lazer band.

The conference offers regular tickets, and attendees can expect to be among founders, business people, tech enthusiasts, and executives who are passionate about technology.

Techsylvania is the largest technology growth platform in Romania and one of the most significant technology events in Eastern Europe. Specialists from all over the world discuss revolutionary ideas in a space that facilitates valuable interactions between large companies in Romania, entrepreneurs, startups, and investment funds. The event was created in 2014 by Oana Petruș and Vlad Ciurcă. The number of participants in the event increases annually, with over 5,000 participants present at the last edition.

Techsylvania 2023 is an event not to be missed. For more information and registration details, please visit the official website here.

