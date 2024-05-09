Justice

Tate brothers reportedly transferred USD 2.6 mln made from video chat to accounts in Romania, UK

09 May 2024

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate reportedly transferred roughly USD 2.6 million into accounts opened in Romania and the United Kingdom over the last seven years, according to a recently published investigation.

Several financial documents reveal that, since 2017, more than 180 bank transfers have been made, with the final destination being an account in the Caribbean opened by Tristan Tate, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The money was allegedly earned from adult content.

Journalists say video chat platforms were supposed to pay those who produced the content. However, in reality, the amounts went to the Tate brothers. 

The leaked documents show Tate received income from the webcam hosting service until August 2022, four months before his arrest in December of that year.

The Bucharest Tribunal recently ordered the start of the trial in the case where brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of establishing an organized criminal group, continuous human trafficking, and continuous rape. According to the prosecutors, seven victims were recruited through deception and told that the defendants wanted to marry them.

The United Kingdom is also reportedly seeking the extradition of the Tate brothers due to allegations of “sexual aggression.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate reportedly transferred roughly USD 2.6 million into accounts opened in Romania and the United Kingdom over the last seven years, according to a recently published investigation.

Several financial documents reveal that, since 2017, more than 180 bank transfers have been made, with the final destination being an account in the Caribbean opened by Tristan Tate, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The money was allegedly earned from adult content.

Journalists say video chat platforms were supposed to pay those who produced the content. However, in reality, the amounts went to the Tate brothers. 

The leaked documents show Tate received income from the webcam hosting service until August 2022, four months before his arrest in December of that year.

The Bucharest Tribunal recently ordered the start of the trial in the case where brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of establishing an organized criminal group, continuous human trafficking, and continuous rape. According to the prosecutors, seven victims were recruited through deception and told that the defendants wanted to marry them.

The United Kingdom is also reportedly seeking the extradition of the Tate brothers due to allegations of “sexual aggression.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

