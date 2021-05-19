Study: H2 can serve to decongesting power grid in Romania

Hydrogen is a much more expensive and dangerous fuel than natural gas and can not be used to heat the whole country or a significant part of it. Instead, it can be used to balance the energy system and in transport, according to a study carried by the Intelligent Energy Association (AEI) and unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday, local Agerpres reported.

In brief, the study identifies the possible use of hydrogen in Romania - particularly as a means to store the energy generated by the wind and solar generation capacities in the eastern part of the country.

The power grid can no longer support more capacities, the power grid operator Transelectrica said recently.

The study was carried out with financial support from Transgaz and with the scientific support of the Romanian Hydrogen Energy Association.

(Photo source: Ed Metz/Dreamstime.com)