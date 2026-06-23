Stock.estate Surpasses €9.2 Million Invested and Returns More Than €2.67 Million to Investors

News from Companies

Romanian investors are increasingly allocating capital to real assets, while participatory investment models are steadily becoming part of the diversification strategies adopted by a growing number of investors. Against this backdrop, Stock.estate has surpassed €9.2 million invested through 74 successfully funded campaigns, while the total amount returned to investors has exceeded €2.67 million, in the form of repaid principal and distributed interest.

These results come at a time when interest in alternative investments continues to grow, driven by investors' need for diversification and their search for opportunities that provide both competitive returns and exposure to the real economy.



In the investment industry, capital raised is only part of the equation. The true maturity of an investment platform is demonstrated when funded projects begin generating results and returning capital to investors.



To date, Stock.estate has distributed more than €2.67 million to investors, including €2.1 million in repaid principal and more than €573,000 in interest payments.

“Success in investing is not defined by how much capital you attract, but by how much capital you return to investors. Surpassing the €2.67 million mark in investor distributions represents the strongest validation of the Stock.estate model to date. Capital raised reflects market interest. Capital returned reflects performance and trust. Today, the Stock.estate community includes more than 16,800 registered users, while our active investors maintain an average investment size of approximately €2,500 and an average cumulative exposure of more than €10,000 per active investor. Even more importantly, an active investor returns to the platform and makes, on average, four investments per year. These figures validate not only the growth of Stock.estate, but also the ongoing maturation of Romania's alternative investment market.



Our mission remains unchanged: to provide investors with access to high-quality opportunities and to continue building one of the region's most efficient and trusted real-asset investment ecosystems,” said Vicentiu Vlad, CEO of Stock.estate.

In addition, projects carried out in partnership with North Bucharest Investments generated approximately €350,000 in repayments during this month alone, capital that has already been returned to investors and can be redeployed into new opportunities available on the platform.



This dynamic highlights the strength of an investment ecosystem in which capital does not simply finance projects, but continuously circulates back to investors, supporting further investment activity and long-term wealth creation.



Platform data shows that Stock.estate currently brings together more than 16,800 registered users, making it one of Romania's largest communities focused on alternative investments.



Among active investors, the average investment amounts to approximately €2,500, while average cumulative exposure exceeds €10,000 per investor, reflecting both confidence in the platform and long-term engagement from the investment community.



One of the strongest indicators of the ecosystem's maturity is investor behavior itself. According to platform data, an active investor makes an average of four investments per year through Stock.estate.



In an industry where trust is built over time, investment recurrence remains one of the clearest indicators of investor satisfaction and confidence in a platform's performance.



Alongside the growth in funded volumes, Stock.estate continues to maintain performance and risk indicators that differentiate it within the local market. The platform currently reports an average return of 14.52%, while maintaining a track record of zero unpaid projects and only one delayed project across its entire portfolio since launch.



For investors, these metrics provide a strong signal in an environment where predictability, financial discipline, and rigorous project selection are becoming increasingly important factors in capital allocation decisions.



Stock.estate's evolution reflects a broader trend within the Romanian investment landscape. As investors become increasingly familiar with alternative investment instruments and seek greater exposure to real assets, platforms offering transparency, accessibility, and diversified opportunities are playing a growing role in the allocation of private capital.



The growth of the platform's user community, the high level of reinvestment activity, and the performance of funded projects all indicate that Romania's participatory investment market is entering a new phase of consolidation and maturity.



For Stock.estate, surpassing the €9.2 million investment threshold is more than an operational milestone. It is further confirmation that alternative investments backed by real assets are becoming an increasingly relevant component of modern investment portfolios.



*This is a press release.