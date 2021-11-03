State of alert prolonged in RO, but no restrictions added

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa, Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:39
Romania will prolong the state of alert but won't introduce any additional restrictions except for starting the night curfew one hour earlier, at 22:00.

The earlier curfew will not impact the schedule of the shops, which can remain open until 21:00 as before. 

The hotels in the ski resorts might be restricted to operate at a maximum of 70% of their capacity, prime minister Florin Citu also said asked about possible restrictions that might be introduced.

Asked if the Government will introduce new restrictions apart from the one regarding the night traffic, Citu answered negatively. "No. It is the most important measure. The shops remain open until 21.00. There have been proposals for more restrictions such as closing malls on the weekends and so on, but I didn't accept them. We are not going in that direction," the PM said, quoted by Agerpres.

"I think Romania is doing very well at the moment. We will have a month with more vaccine doses - 2.6 million this month, 3.1, at least in April - so the campaign is going very well," Citu added.

(Photo: Alberto Mihai/ Dreamstime)

