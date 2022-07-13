Start-Up Nation 2022 begins in Romania on July 19

The third edition of the Start-Up Nation 2022 scheme will be launched in Romania on July 19 with a total budget envisaged at RON 2.2 bln - out of which the Government has secured RON 520 mln so far and is expected to provide the rest under the budget revision.

Firms that participated in past editions are not eligible, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro. Eligible companies are the micro-enterprises and SMEs established after January 1, 2020.

The scheme is managed by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and has two pillars: the classic one, similar to those of previous years and a second pillar, with a budget of RON 200 mln dedicated to the diaspora.

Grants of up to RON 200,000 (EUR 40,000) are extended to projects generating at least two workplaces, while projects generating only one workplace will get RON 100,000 (EUR 20,000).

But the number of jobs created will no longer be a criterion for ranking the projects. Instead, the activities with added value in Romania, new investments, green energy, digitalization and entrepreneurial training will be favoured.

The scheme aims to stimulate entrepreneurs to set up and develop SMEs, improve their businesses’ economic performance, sustainable development, and smart, sustainable and inclusive economic growth based on digitalization and innovation, minister of entrepreneurship and tourism Constantin-Daniel Cadariu said.

