French group Saint-Gobain reopens production line in Ploiesti

French construction materials producer Saint-Gobain will reopen its production line at the Isover factory in Ploiesti in July next year after rebuilding the furnace.

The company announced in January 2016 that it would cease the activity at this factory because of the economic crisis’ effects. It also fired 42 people.

The plant was producing glass fiber mineral wool. Saint-Gobain now wants to restart the production line and hire 50 people. The decision was determined by the improvement in the local construction market in the last year. The positive trend is expected to continue in the next period, according to the company.

The factory in Ploiesti will supply products for Romania, as well as for neighboring countries such as Moldova, Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania.

Danish group Rockwool also announced recently that it would invest EUR 50 million in a stone wool factory in Romania.

