Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 08:11
Business

Romania's biggest refinery hopes for 25% stronger exports this year

25 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The largest refinery in Romania, Rompetrol Rafinare, part of the Kazakh group KMG International, counts on better results this year driven by the return of demand for petroleum products.

Rompetrol Rafinare was the 15th largest exporter in Romania in 2020 and the largest oil company according to this indicator. It expects 25% stronger exports in 2021.

Rompetrol said on May 17 that its Petromidia refinery processed 1.265 million mt of feedstock in Q1, up from 1.24 million mt in the year-ago quarter. Its utilization was 84%, "higher by more than 10% compared to the same period of 2020," the company said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Plants in Europe expect better Q2, although demand remains below 2019. Italian refiner Saras said on May 11 that it expected the refining environment to improve in the second quarter of 2021, with gasoline crack spreads already rising sharply along with expectations of a stronger diesel market.

"Gasoline has been extremely healthy in the quarter, with crack levels at some of the highest in five-year range while diesel is still suffering from an overhang, with air transport still having to pick up and negatively affecting crack levels," Saras CEO Dario Scaffardi said during a conference call.

(Photo: KMG International Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 08:11
Business

Romania's biggest refinery hopes for 25% stronger exports this year

25 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The largest refinery in Romania, Rompetrol Rafinare, part of the Kazakh group KMG International, counts on better results this year driven by the return of demand for petroleum products.

Rompetrol Rafinare was the 15th largest exporter in Romania in 2020 and the largest oil company according to this indicator. It expects 25% stronger exports in 2021.

Rompetrol said on May 17 that its Petromidia refinery processed 1.265 million mt of feedstock in Q1, up from 1.24 million mt in the year-ago quarter. Its utilization was 84%, "higher by more than 10% compared to the same period of 2020," the company said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Plants in Europe expect better Q2, although demand remains below 2019. Italian refiner Saras said on May 11 that it expected the refining environment to improve in the second quarter of 2021, with gasoline crack spreads already rising sharply along with expectations of a stronger diesel market.

"Gasoline has been extremely healthy in the quarter, with crack levels at some of the highest in five-year range while diesel is still suffering from an overhang, with air transport still having to pick up and negatively affecting crack levels," Saras CEO Dario Scaffardi said during a conference call.

(Photo: KMG International Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars