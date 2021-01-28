Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:11
Capital markets

Romanian refinery buys USD 10.3 bln worth of oil from Kazakh parent group

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rompetrol Rafinare, the owner of the biggest refinery in Romania - Petromidia, signed a USD 10.3 billion contract with a member of its parent group - the Kazakh state-owned KazMunayGas, Profit.ro reported.

The contract signed with Swiss-registered KazMunayGas Trading AG should secure the crude oil supply for the refinery located on the Black Sea coast in the next five years, until the end of 2025.

The company will pay for the oil within 30 days after the delivery. Rompetrol Rafinare's losses increased 5.8 times in the first nine months of last year, compared to the same period in 2019, to USD 156.18 million, and the gross turnover decreased by 35.7% to USD 2.5 bln.

The evolution was caused by "the influences generated by the new coronavirus, and the unprecedented volatility in the oil market," according to the latest financial report.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:11
Capital markets

Romanian refinery buys USD 10.3 bln worth of oil from Kazakh parent group

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rompetrol Rafinare, the owner of the biggest refinery in Romania - Petromidia, signed a USD 10.3 billion contract with a member of its parent group - the Kazakh state-owned KazMunayGas, Profit.ro reported.

The contract signed with Swiss-registered KazMunayGas Trading AG should secure the crude oil supply for the refinery located on the Black Sea coast in the next five years, until the end of 2025.

The company will pay for the oil within 30 days after the delivery. Rompetrol Rafinare's losses increased 5.8 times in the first nine months of last year, compared to the same period in 2019, to USD 156.18 million, and the gross turnover decreased by 35.7% to USD 2.5 bln.

The evolution was caused by "the influences generated by the new coronavirus, and the unprecedented volatility in the oil market," according to the latest financial report.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life