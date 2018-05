The TV market in Romania reached 1.5 million sold units in 2017, but there is still room for growth.

About 25% of Romanian household still own old-fashioned TV sets, according to Victor Armaselu, head of the consumer electronics division with Samsung Romania, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The market went up from 1.4 million sold TVs in 2016. Romanians pay some RON 1,200 (EUR 260) for a TV, according to Samsung. The company leads the Romanian TV market.

