Young Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu wins gold at European Youth Olympic Festival

Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, part of the Dinamo sports club, won the gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor, Slovenia, in the 200-meter backstroke swimming event.

Aissia's time was 2:11:73, a new U15 national record, according to CS Dinamo.

Aissia is accompanied in Maribor by her coach, Andrei Pinticanu.

Also in swimming, Romania's Darius Coman and Theodor Proca won bronze. Meanwhile, Alecsia Maria Tenciu qualified for the final in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:32:75, a new national record for 14-year-olds.

"These are the first swimming medals for Romania at this edition of FOTE. Congratulations to Aissia and Darius! Congratulations to the swimming coaching team!" said the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee on Facebook.

(Photo source: Facebook/CS Dinamo Bucuresti)