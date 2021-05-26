Romanian Post reaches lucrative partnership with classified platform OLX

The Romanian national mail service Posta Romana (Romanian Post) has concluded a partnership with classified platform OLX Romania, under which buyers will be able to opt for the delivery of products through Posta Romana at a preferential rate up to 44% lower compared to the standard costs.

So far, OLX was operating such a service in partnership with Fan Courier.

The parcels will reach the buyers through the INTER POINT service of the Romanian Post, intended for customers who sell or buy goods on online advertising platforms.

"Through the partnership concluded with OLX Romania, we come to the support of the users of this platform, with a tariff up to 44% lower. We are delighted that OLX has identified a reliable partner in the Romanian Post and contacted us, by concluding this contract, following the analysis which showed that 26% of shipments were delivered through our company. We are convinced that it will be a successful partnership, and we estimate the traffic [generated by the partnership] at over 600,000 parcels annually," said Horia Grigorescu, General Manager of the Romanian Post.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)