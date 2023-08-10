Romanian national kidnapped by jihadist fighters released after 8 years

A Romanian national, Iulian Gherguț, kidnapped by jihadist fighters in Burkina Faso eight years ago, has been released.

Gherguț was taken hostage on April 4, 2015, in an ambush where the SUV he was patrolling in was captured. He was an employee of Romanian businessman Frank Timiș and was guarding a mine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that he has been released and is currently safe on Romanian territory," the Romanian institution stated in a press release cited by Europa Libera.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that Gherguț’s release is the outcome of the work conducted by all institutions within the Interinstitutional Crisis Cell, "which have made ongoing efforts for the release of the Romanian citizen through all political and diplomatic channels."

The Ministry also expressed thanks, on behalf of the Romanian authorities, to all foreign partners, particularly the Moroccan authorities, for their important support in resolving this extremely complex case.

President Klaus Iohannis also welcomed the release of the Romanian and congratulated all Romanian institutions involved, thanking "our foreign partners who supported us in this difficult endeavor."

A former employee of a security firm protecting a manganese mine in Tambao/Burkina Faso, Iulian Gherguț was kidnapped by the jihadist group Al-Mourabitoune on April 4, 2015. After being transferred to Mali, his whereabouts were lost, making him the longest-held Western hostage in the Sahel, as reported by a La Croix investigation.

Gherguț is originally from the village of Traian, Săbăoani commune, Neamț County. He was kidnapped in West Africa at the age of 39. He is now 47.

The kidnapping of the Romanian was the first terrorist act committed on Burkinabe territory, the beginning of a series of violence and attacks. After Gherguț, Australian doctor Kenneth Elliot was also kidnapped. While annual demonstrations are organized for other victims, both in their home countries and in Burkina Faso, calling for their release, no one manifested for Gherguț. Moreover, Romanian authorities prohibited Gherguț's wife from speaking to the press to avoid creating publicity that might increase the ransom demand, La Croix's journalists report.

Earlier in March, an American who is part of a humanitarian organization, French journalist Olivier Dubois, and two Red Cross employees were also released.

