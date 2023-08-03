Politics

Romanian members of Parliament called back from holiday to modify Special Pensions Law

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently announced that members of the Parliament will be called back from their vacation for an extraordinary session to modify the Special Pensions Law in accordance with the objections of the Constitutional Court.

"Next week, we will convene the Parliament in an extraordinary session to modify the Special Pensions Law in accordance with CCR's objections. I am asking the minister of justice to formulate the amendments contested by the Court regarding the service pensions of magistrates. It is absolutely necessary for this law to come into effect as soon as possible so that Romania can access the European funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). We cannot afford to lose European funds because of special pensions!" the PM wrote on Facebook. 

The day before, the Constitutional Court admitted the referral from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) regarding the changes to the law on service pensions. CCR president Marian Enache explained in a press statement that the normative act will return to Parliament to be aligned with the Court's decision. 

"The criticized law introduces taxation, but does not clearly establish the tax base, which is contrary to the requirements of the quality of the law," said Enache, cited by Digi24. The president of CCR further specified that the institution he heads "has also noted that taxation cannot have a punitive character because it practically leads to a reconsideration and indirect restructuring of the very basis of the calculation of the service pension." 

The reform of service pensions is included as a milestone in the PNRR, and the allocation of funds from this plan depends on achieving the objective.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian members of Parliament called back from holiday to modify Special Pensions Law

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently announced that members of the Parliament will be called back from their vacation for an extraordinary session to modify the Special Pensions Law in accordance with the objections of the Constitutional Court.

"Next week, we will convene the Parliament in an extraordinary session to modify the Special Pensions Law in accordance with CCR's objections. I am asking the minister of justice to formulate the amendments contested by the Court regarding the service pensions of magistrates. It is absolutely necessary for this law to come into effect as soon as possible so that Romania can access the European funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). We cannot afford to lose European funds because of special pensions!" the PM wrote on Facebook. 

The day before, the Constitutional Court admitted the referral from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) regarding the changes to the law on service pensions. CCR president Marian Enache explained in a press statement that the normative act will return to Parliament to be aligned with the Court's decision. 

"The criticized law introduces taxation, but does not clearly establish the tax base, which is contrary to the requirements of the quality of the law," said Enache, cited by Digi24. The president of CCR further specified that the institution he heads "has also noted that taxation cannot have a punitive character because it practically leads to a reconsideration and indirect restructuring of the very basis of the calculation of the service pension." 

The reform of service pensions is included as a milestone in the PNRR, and the allocation of funds from this plan depends on achieving the objective.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges