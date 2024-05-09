Business

Romanian government cracks down on retailers that cut product quantities without modifying prices

09 May 2024

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated during Thursday's government meeting that "some retailers have reduced product quantities but kept prices equally high.” He asked state authorities and regulators to conduct checks into the matter.

The executive will also implement regulations following the French model, with visible indications of quantity reductions and modifications in terms of pricing on the packaging. Failure to comply will lead to penalties.

“I believe this is a form of consumer deception, an economically unjustified hidden price increase under very similar packaging. I urge all oversight authorities to intervene urgently,” Ciolacu said, cited by Biziday.

In France, the measure will come into effect on July 1 and will apply only to stores with an area of at least 400 square meters. Specifically, during the first two months of selling the targeted products, retailers must clearly and legibly indicate on the packaging that the quantity has increased or decreased by a certain percentage, as well as how the product price has changed. 

The French regulation stipulates fines of up to EUR 3,000 for individuals and up to EUR 15,000 for legal entities for failure to comply with the new regulation.

(Photo source: gov.ro)

