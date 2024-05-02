Nine Romanian citizens and their families extracted from Gaza

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on May 1 that, following the efforts of the Interinstitutional Crisis Cell through the Romanian Embassy in Cairo and the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah, nine Romanian citizens and their family members were evacuated from Gaza Strip and reached the territory of Egypt through the Rafah border point.

Also, on April 30, another Romanian citizen was helped to leave the Gaza Strip.

To date, 323 Romanian citizens and their family members have been evacuated from Gaza.

"MAE maintains contact with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities in order to facilitate the evacuation of other Romanian citizens and family members in case there are other requests, depending on the developments on the ground and the agreement of the parties involved," the MAE also said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)