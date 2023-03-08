Romania set to launch integrated train ticket

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) is set to launch the integrated train ticket this month, allowing travelers to buy a single ticket for a route that is served by two or three railway operators, Economedia.ro reported.

The system was tested last month and in March it should become operational on the train schedule provided by the infofer.ro system, according to promises made by the president of ARF, Ștefan Roșeanu.

The integrated tickets will allow travelers to purchase a single ticket for a route such as Bârlad-Zărnești, which is served by two or even three operators, such as CFR Călători, the state operator for the route up to Brașov, and the private operator Regio Călători from Brașov to Zărnești.

"You cannot travel today from Bârlad to Zărneşti only with CFR Călători. You have at least two operators: CFR Călători and Regio Călători. In some situations, you can even have a third one, Transferoviar - and these examples can go on. Also, to go to Târnăveni, you cannot travel with just CFR Călători or just Regio Călători which serves Blaj-Târnăveni, and knowing which operator is on that line, to go to their website, is completely confusing. If we travel by plane, we go to agencies or websites that aggregate information,” said Roșeanu, cited by Economedia.ro.

