Macro

Romania’s retail sales up 6.4% y/y in Q1

09 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales volume index increased by 6.4% y/y in Q1, Romania’s statistics office INS announced.

The sales of non-food goods have particularly leaped up by 12.3% y/y, witnessing robust consumer confidence and heralding the return of private consumption as a significant growth driver this year. 

At the same time, the strong retail sales readings don’t bode well for the trade balance that has stabilized nominally through 2023 and decreased as a share of GDP, still accounting for some 9% of GDP in 12 months to February (latest data available).

Non-food sales increased by only 1.8% y/y, although the food prices increased by only 4.3% y/y compared to the 7.7% y/y rise in non-food prices in Q1.

The sales index surged by 5% q/q in Q1, driven by the 9.3% q/q advance of non-food sales.

The households’ rising budgets were visibly at the origin of retailers’ robust overall performance in Q1. At the same time, the discrepancy between the dynamics of food and non-food sales reveals the still wide and possibly rising income disparity.

The net wages rose by 6.4% y/y in January-February on average (latest data available), and the volume of new consumer loans extended by banks surged by 83.5% y/y in Q1, adding to households’ earnings and boosting their purchasing power.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s retail sales up 6.4% y/y in Q1

09 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales volume index increased by 6.4% y/y in Q1, Romania’s statistics office INS announced.

The sales of non-food goods have particularly leaped up by 12.3% y/y, witnessing robust consumer confidence and heralding the return of private consumption as a significant growth driver this year. 

At the same time, the strong retail sales readings don’t bode well for the trade balance that has stabilized nominally through 2023 and decreased as a share of GDP, still accounting for some 9% of GDP in 12 months to February (latest data available).

Non-food sales increased by only 1.8% y/y, although the food prices increased by only 4.3% y/y compared to the 7.7% y/y rise in non-food prices in Q1.

The sales index surged by 5% q/q in Q1, driven by the 9.3% q/q advance of non-food sales.

The households’ rising budgets were visibly at the origin of retailers’ robust overall performance in Q1. At the same time, the discrepancy between the dynamics of food and non-food sales reveals the still wide and possibly rising income disparity.

The net wages rose by 6.4% y/y in January-February on average (latest data available), and the volume of new consumer loans extended by banks surged by 83.5% y/y in Q1, adding to households’ earnings and boosting their purchasing power.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2024
Entertainment
New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide
10 May 2024
Politics
Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
10 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
10 May 2024
Defense
US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s
10 May 2024
Society
Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated
10 May 2024
Energy
BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea
09 May 2024
Entertainment
Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland
09 May 2024
Justice
Romania’s Archbishop of Tomis to stand trial in corruption case