Romania to reportedly restrict car scrappage incentive to buyers of locally-produced new cars

01 November 2023

The car scrappage incentive scheme, both in its classic version and for electric vehicles, could be amended such as to better target local production and lower to mid-priced vehicles, according to official government sources quoted by Profit.ro.

Since it can not be done based on the origin of the car (under EU competition regulations), it will be done based on price.

"It could be cars with prices between EUR 10,000 - EUR 15,000, respectively between EUR 30,000 - EUR 40,000 (for electric cars)", the sources said.

According to them, members of the government do not think it is right that the subsidy goes to expensive electric cars, such as Tesla.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

