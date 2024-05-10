Macro

Romania’s public gap tops 3% of GDP in January-April

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public deficit to GDP ratio exceeded 3% of the full year’s projected GDP in January-April from 2.06% in Q1 after the government paid in advance the pensions at the end of April ahead of the Labour Day-Orthodox Easter holiday, Profit.ro announced.

However, the RON 11 billion (EUR 2.2 billion), accounting for 0.62% of GDP supplementary pensions paid in April, will ease the public spending in May.

Corrected for the pensions paid in advance, the public deficit in the first four months of the year reached 2.4% of GDP out of the full-year target of 5% of GDP.

The government, however, said that it expected front-load budget expenditures in the first quarter of the year when the gap was expected to hit 2.4% of GDP amid significant defense spending.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s public gap tops 3% of GDP in January-April

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public deficit to GDP ratio exceeded 3% of the full year’s projected GDP in January-April from 2.06% in Q1 after the government paid in advance the pensions at the end of April ahead of the Labour Day-Orthodox Easter holiday, Profit.ro announced.

However, the RON 11 billion (EUR 2.2 billion), accounting for 0.62% of GDP supplementary pensions paid in April, will ease the public spending in May.

Corrected for the pensions paid in advance, the public deficit in the first four months of the year reached 2.4% of GDP out of the full-year target of 5% of GDP.

The government, however, said that it expected front-load budget expenditures in the first quarter of the year when the gap was expected to hit 2.4% of GDP amid significant defense spending.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2024
Entertainment
New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide
10 May 2024
Politics
Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
10 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
10 May 2024
Defense
US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s
10 May 2024
Society
Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated
10 May 2024
Energy
BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea
09 May 2024
Entertainment
Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland
09 May 2024
Justice
Romania’s Archbishop of Tomis to stand trial in corruption case