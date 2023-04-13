Romania’s Social Democrat leader wants insect flour banned from traditional products

Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on April 13 that he introduced legislation to ban the use of insect flour in the preparation of products listed in the National Register of Traditional Products.

Meanwhile, according to Ciolacu's draft bill, imported food products containing ingredients derived from insects will be displayed separately in stores.

"As other European countries have done, so must we! In addition, all food products that come from import and contain ingredients obtained from insects must be displayed separately on store shelves. People need to know what they are buying, and the label needs to be clear and contain full information about these products," Marcel Ciolacu said in a post on Facebook.

"Economic patriotism means protecting local producers and Romanian traditional products and food," he added.

The PSD leader previously said that the new ruling strategy, to be enacted once he takes the prime minister position, will pursue "economic patriotism."

