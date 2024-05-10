Romania’s pharma market grows but not in volume

Medicines sales increased in Romania by 15.5% y/y to RON 8.15 billion (EUR 1.64 billion) in Q1, but they decreased in volume terms (boxes) by 2.8%, according to market research company Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The retail prices of medicines increased by 17.7% y/y in Q1, more than twice the average inflation (7.1% y/y), according to the statistics office INS.

The market’s negative dynamics in volume terms were generated both by the retail segment (-2.9%) as well as by the hospital segment, which decreased at a slower rate (-0.2%).

In the period April 2023 - March 2024, the total value of the medicines market was RON 31.06 billion (EUR 6.26 billion), up 15.9% y/y.

Regarding the main suppliers on the local market, for the period April 2023 - March 2024, Sun Pharma (including Terapia) ranks as the largest with RON 1.45 billion, followed by Sanofi with RON 1.44 billion and AstraZeneca with RON 1.41 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Serhii Bobyk/Dreamstime.com)