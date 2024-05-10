Healthcare

Romania’s pharma market grows but not in volume

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicines sales increased in Romania by 15.5% y/y to RON 8.15 billion (EUR 1.64 billion) in Q1, but they decreased in volume terms (boxes) by 2.8%, according to market research company Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

The retail prices of medicines increased by 17.7% y/y in Q1, more than twice the average inflation (7.1% y/y), according to the statistics office INS.

The market’s negative dynamics in volume terms were generated both by the retail segment (-2.9%) as well as by the hospital segment, which decreased at a slower rate (-0.2%).

In the period April 2023 - March 2024, the total value of the medicines market was RON 31.06 billion (EUR 6.26 billion), up 15.9% y/y. 

Regarding the main suppliers on the local market, for the period April 2023 - March 2024, Sun Pharma (including Terapia) ranks as the largest with RON 1.45 billion, followed by Sanofi with RON 1.44 billion and AstraZeneca with RON 1.41 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Serhii Bobyk/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Romania’s pharma market grows but not in volume

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicines sales increased in Romania by 15.5% y/y to RON 8.15 billion (EUR 1.64 billion) in Q1, but they decreased in volume terms (boxes) by 2.8%, according to market research company Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

The retail prices of medicines increased by 17.7% y/y in Q1, more than twice the average inflation (7.1% y/y), according to the statistics office INS.

The market’s negative dynamics in volume terms were generated both by the retail segment (-2.9%) as well as by the hospital segment, which decreased at a slower rate (-0.2%).

In the period April 2023 - March 2024, the total value of the medicines market was RON 31.06 billion (EUR 6.26 billion), up 15.9% y/y. 

Regarding the main suppliers on the local market, for the period April 2023 - March 2024, Sun Pharma (including Terapia) ranks as the largest with RON 1.45 billion, followed by Sanofi with RON 1.44 billion and AstraZeneca with RON 1.41 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Serhii Bobyk/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2024
Entertainment
New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide
10 May 2024
Politics
Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
10 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
10 May 2024
Defense
US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s
10 May 2024
Society
Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated
10 May 2024
Energy
BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea
09 May 2024
Entertainment
Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland
09 May 2024
Justice
Romania’s Archbishop of Tomis to stand trial in corruption case