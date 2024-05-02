Romania issues permits for buildings with 19% y/y smaller combined area in Q1

The combined area of the buildings with a permit issued in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 was 2.47 million sqm, 19.3% less compared to the same period of 2023 and 23.5% down compared to the first quarter of 2019, the statistics office INS announced.

Out of this, 1.77 million sqm (-19.5% y/y) is in residential buildings, and 0.70 million sqm (-18.6% y/y) is in non-residential buildings.

Out of the non-residential segments, the "other buildings," typically industrial and logistics buildings, accounted for 0.57 million sqm and posted the lowest annual decline: -9.6% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)