Macro

Romania’s industry is losing ground despite marginal advance in July

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial output index increased by 0.6% m/m and by 0.9% m/m for the core manufacturing sector in July, the statistics office INS announced.

However, this has not altered the overall medium-term downward trend of Romania’s industry: the output was 6.2% smaller compared to July 2022 and 12.2% smaller compared to July 2019.

The decline was quite similar for the manufacturing sector: 6.0% y/y and 13% compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019.

Romania’s industry thus contracted by 3.2% per annum on average over the past four years (-3.4% for the manufacturing sector), and the decline was steeper over the past year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s industry is losing ground despite marginal advance in July

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial output index increased by 0.6% m/m and by 0.9% m/m for the core manufacturing sector in July, the statistics office INS announced.

However, this has not altered the overall medium-term downward trend of Romania’s industry: the output was 6.2% smaller compared to July 2022 and 12.2% smaller compared to July 2019.

The decline was quite similar for the manufacturing sector: 6.0% y/y and 13% compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019.

Romania’s industry thus contracted by 3.2% per annum on average over the past four years (-3.4% for the manufacturing sector), and the decline was steeper over the past year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover