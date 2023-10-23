Romania’s Govt. may no longer operate a budget revision this year

The government of Romania is considering the option of no longer operating a budget revision this year, according to sources consulted by Ziarul Financiar. In this case, the executive would distribute reserve funds to ministries that need supplementary funds.

The cash budget deficit would reach 5.5% of GDP, compared to the 4.4% initially envisaged, in line with the revised deficit target at least informally set by the executive.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the executive has the necessary reserves to cover the supplementary funds requested by some ministries, given that the budget revenues are well below target.

Typically, Romania operates two budget revisions: the first in the summer after the H1 budget execution and the second in the winter.

