Romania’s forex reserves up in September on Eurobonds, RRF disbursement

The foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased in September by EUR 5.3 billion to a total of EUR 59.23 billion after Romania was disbursed the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

In addition, it also received in its vaults the amounts resulting from the issuance of Eurobonds by the Ministry of Finance.

Thus, during the month of September, EUR 7.32 billion entered the BNR’s accounts, representing the change in the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions, the Ministry of Finance operations (including the amounts resulting from the issuance of Eurobonds in a total nominal value of EUR 3.25 billion, as well as the EUR 2.7 billion RRF disbursement) and from the transfers to the EC account.

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)