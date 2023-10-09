Romania's fiscal package: weaker workforce demand in the sectors impacted

Companies in IT, agriculture, construction and HoReCa are reducing their recruitment efforts in the context of the fiscal package passed by lawmakers (not yet promulgated), which abolishes certain facilities, according to the recruitment platform BestJobs.

It is, however, worth mentioning that all these sectors are subject to other negative impacts, such as shrinking demand (IT), the war in Ukraine (agriculture), seasonality (HoReCa) or high interest rates (constructions). Irrespective of the reasons behind the weaker workforce demand, this means that the fiscal package and all the other factors are diminishing the workforce deficit that the employers in these sectors report.

"In contrast, we also have areas such as retail, engineering and production, which opened a lot of positions in September," said Ana Vișian, marketing manager of BestJobs.

The strong demand for employment in manufacturing is good news, given the industry's decline over the past several years – but the level of wages in the sector is also important.

In construction, the supply of jobs with relocation to the European Union is increasing, according to the data sent by BestJobs at Economedia.ro's request. This is another proof that the labour market is functioning and the workforce deficit is not specific to Romania.

