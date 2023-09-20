Macro

Romania's finance minister promises to keep this year's deficit under 5.5% of GDP

20 September 2023

This year's public deficit will not exceed 5.5% of GDP, and, if necessary, the fiscal corrective package will be supplemented, finance minister Marcel Bolos promised in the context of the fiscal corrective package being published for consultations.

But the precise trajectory of the desired fiscal consolidation was not sketched up yet, he added, according to News.ro.

Romania has been under an excessive deficit procedure since 2019.

Minister Bolos said that these days, simulations are being carried out by the Ministry of Finance and depending on the scenarios, Romania will decide in collaboration with the European Commission on the target trajectory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

