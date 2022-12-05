EU gives Romania EUR 162 mln to implement sustainable fishery policy

The European Commission adopted the programs of the European Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (FEAMPA) for Romania, under which the country will receive EUR 232 mln (of which EUR 162 mln from the EU) to implement the EU common fisheries policy.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of the Union contribution will be dedicated to sustainable fisheries, 47% will be invested in sustainable aquaculture and processing and marketing, and 23% will be dedicated to the sustainable blue economy in coastal, island and internal regions, all contributing to the EU’s environmental and climate objectives.

The total financial allocation for the Romanian Programme 2021-2027 (EUR 232 mln) will promote the sustainable growth of the Romanian aquaculture and fishing sector over the next six years. The programme will support the resilience of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors by using compensation schemes to support the relevant blue economic sectors from future crises.

The digital transition of the Romanian fisheries, aquaculture and processing industries is emphasised as a key area of the programme, including a wide range of innovative solutions from means of control and collection of fisheries data to new IT technologies applied to aquaculture production and processing.

