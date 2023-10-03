Justice

Romanian anticorruption head speaks of need to target high-profile cases

03 October 2023

Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has slightly deviated from its mission of targeting high-profile corruption cases and now investigates "cases involving 9 kilos of bacon given as a bribe," chief anticorruption prosecutor Marius Voineag admitted in an interview with ProTV and quoted by Hotnews.ro.

He spoke about plans to bring DNA "to the next level" to turn it into DNA 2.0.

Voineag mentioned estimates carried out by the European Union institutions indicating that corruption costs Romania some 15% of GDP.

"We have a study at the level of the European Parliament, we are going somewhere to 15% of the GDP. We are talking about tens of billions of euros annually, which we lose," emphasized the chief prosecutor of the DNA.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

