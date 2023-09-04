Defence Ministry denies reports of Russian drones falling on Romanian territory

Romania's Ministry of Defence (MApN) officially denied reports about Russian drones falling on Romanian territory during yet another attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube on the night of Sunday to Monday.

The ministry said the situation generated by the Russian air strikes was monitored in real time.

"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to Romania's national territory or territorial waters," reads the ministry's official reaction.

The announcement came after a Ukrainian official said that Russian drones also fell on the territory of Romania during the recent air strike. Reuters quoted Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, saying: "According to Ukraine's state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian 'Shakheds' fell and detonated on the territory of Romania."

"This is yet another confirmation that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine's security but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including NATO member states," he added in a post on social media.

In addition, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense also said that "these attacks by the Russian Federation against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and are in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)