Macro

Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy rate by 1pp

06 July 2022
Romania’s National Bank (BNR) decided in its board meeting on Wednesday, July 6, to increase the monetary policy rate by 1 percentage point to 4.75% per year. Macro analysts were anticipating an increase of 0.75 pp.

The central bank’s move comes amid surging inflation in Romania. In May, the annual inflation rate climbed to 14.5%, from 13.8%. Estimates for June indicate that the consumer price increase in the last 12 months may have accelerated to over 15%.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

