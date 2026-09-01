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Romania among top beer producers in EU in 2025

01 September 2026

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Romania was the ninth largest beer producer in the European Union in 2025, according to data published on Monday, August 31, by Eurostat.

Germany was the main beer producer in the EU the same year, with 7.4 billion liters of beer (21.6% of the EU's total production). Spain ranked second (5.3 billion liters; 15.5%), followed by Poland (3.5 billion liters; 10.2%). The list of the top five producers was completed by the Netherlands (2.4 billion liters; 6.9%) and France (2.1 billion liters; 6.0%).

The next places were occupied by Belgium (1.992 billion liters of beer), Czechia (1.922 billion liters), Italy (1.725 billion liters) and Romania (1.594 billion liters of beer).

Most of the beer produced last year in the EU, 32.3 billion liters, contained more than 0.5% alcohol, while low-alcohol beer (below 0.5%) and alcohol-free beer accounted for 2.1 billion liters.

In Romania's case, most of the beer produced in 2025 (1.491 billion liters) contained more than 0.5% alcohol, while low-alcohol beer (below 0.5%) and alcohol-free beer accounted for 103.954 million liters.

Aside from producing, Romanians also enjoy drinking beer. According to Visual Capitalist, Romanians drank 87.4 liters of beer per capita in 2024, ranking ninth in the world. The Czech Republic (148.8 liters per capita), Lithuania (110.6), and Austria (104.6) took the first three spots in the ranking. European countries dominated the list, accounting for 25 of the 35 highest beer-consuming nations.

Earlier this summer, Romania’s Chamber of Deputies approved a bill allowing for the sale of beer and even wine in stadiums during competitions and public gatherings. The project was mainly initiated by deputies from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and far-right representatives from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and United for Romania parliamentary groups.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)

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Business

Romania among top beer producers in EU in 2025

01 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was the ninth largest beer producer in the European Union in 2025, according to data published on Monday, August 31, by Eurostat.

Germany was the main beer producer in the EU the same year, with 7.4 billion liters of beer (21.6% of the EU's total production). Spain ranked second (5.3 billion liters; 15.5%), followed by Poland (3.5 billion liters; 10.2%). The list of the top five producers was completed by the Netherlands (2.4 billion liters; 6.9%) and France (2.1 billion liters; 6.0%).

The next places were occupied by Belgium (1.992 billion liters of beer), Czechia (1.922 billion liters), Italy (1.725 billion liters) and Romania (1.594 billion liters of beer).

Most of the beer produced last year in the EU, 32.3 billion liters, contained more than 0.5% alcohol, while low-alcohol beer (below 0.5%) and alcohol-free beer accounted for 2.1 billion liters.

In Romania's case, most of the beer produced in 2025 (1.491 billion liters) contained more than 0.5% alcohol, while low-alcohol beer (below 0.5%) and alcohol-free beer accounted for 103.954 million liters.

Aside from producing, Romanians also enjoy drinking beer. According to Visual Capitalist, Romanians drank 87.4 liters of beer per capita in 2024, ranking ninth in the world. The Czech Republic (148.8 liters per capita), Lithuania (110.6), and Austria (104.6) took the first three spots in the ranking. European countries dominated the list, accounting for 25 of the 35 highest beer-consuming nations.

Earlier this summer, Romania’s Chamber of Deputies approved a bill allowing for the sale of beer and even wine in stadiums during competitions and public gatherings. The project was mainly initiated by deputies from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and far-right representatives from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and United for Romania parliamentary groups.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)

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