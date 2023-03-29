Romania's second-largest bank BCR to distribute 65% of 2022 profit as dividends

Erste Group-controlled BCR, the second largest bank in Romania by assets, intends to distribute as dividends 65% of the RON 1.83 bln net profit generated in 2022.

Specifically, the Romanian bank with Austrian capital, controlled by the Erste Bank group, intends to pay gross dividends of RON 1.19 bln (EUR 241 mln).

"The recommendation to distribute dividends in 2023 takes into account the capital strategy of BCR Group, according to which both the capital rations and the MREL target will be met", BCR said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In 2022 BCR decided to pay the shareholders dividends of RON 964.5 mln, 70% of the 2021 net profit. In 2021, BCR paid dividends of over RON 871.9 mln from the undistributed profit of the financial years 2019 and 2020.

