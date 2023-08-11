Society

Romania among top countries in the EU regarding youth unemployment

11 August 2023

Romania ranks among the top countries in the European Union for youth unemployment, according to data from Eurostat, the European statistical office, cited by ZF

Youth unemployment rate in Romania among individuals under the age of 25 stands at nearly 22%, specifically 21.7%, making it the fourth highest value among EU member states. The youth unemployment rate for Romanian youths has decreased from 22.2% and remained unchanged in the official statistics from March of this year. 

The highest youth unemployment rate was recorded in Spain, at 27.4% in June of this year, followed by Sweden at 24.9%, and Greece at 23.6%. On the other hand, the lowest youth unemployment rates were recorded in Slovenia at 5.6%, Germany at 6.1%, and the Netherlands at 8.3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

