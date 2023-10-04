Defense

Romania to deploy additional peacekeepers to Kosovo as tensions rise

04 October 2023

Romania is preparing to deploy an additional infantry company to Kosovo in addition to the 330 soldiers already in the Western Balkans, according to defense minister Angel Tîlvăr.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Defense, Romania has around 250 soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina and approximately 80 in Kosovo as part of the NATO operation KFOR.

"As a result of the authorization by the North Atlantic Council regarding the reinforcement of forces to manage the current situation in the Western Balkans, Romania will deploy a company-level subunit, designated as part of the strategic reserve at the disposal of SACEUR, as part of the NATO KFOR operation in Kosovo in the immediate future. Romania, as a NATO ally and EU member state, has committed to contributing with military forces and resources to maintain a stable security environment in the Western Balkans region," the Ministry of Defense stated, cited by Digi24.

Romania is one of the largest troop contributors to EU's EUFOR ALTHEA operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in addition to holding the position of chief of staff at the rank of brigadier general.

A major armed attack took place in Kosovo on September 24, when an ethnic Albanian police officer was killed in an ambush in an area where Serbs form the ethnic majority. Gunfights followed between police forces and a Serbian commando.

Serbia refuses to recognize the independence of its former southern province, which has an Albanian majority. NATO officials have called for calm and dialogue and welcomed Serbia’s recent withdrawal of some of the forces it has stationed on the border with Kosovo. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale on Facebook)

