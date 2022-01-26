Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 08:35
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

ROCA Industry comes to Bucharest Stock Exchange by end of January

26 January 2022
ROCA Industry, a Romanian holding company that brings together construction materials producers from the portfolio of the ROCA Investments investment platform, namely Bico, Sarcom and Eco Euro Doors, will begin trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) by the end of this month, according to Ziarul Financiar.

ROCA Industry is the first construction materials holding that will come to BVB's AeRO market.

In December 2021, ROCA Industry successfully closed a private placement of shares and raised RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) from investors. The placement was attended by 120 individual and professional investors, and the offer was oversubscribed.

ROCA Industry initially comprised BICO Industries, the largest domestic manufacturer of fibreglass mesh and fibreglass fittings and one of the largest manufacturers in Europe and Sarcom, one of the largest manufacturers of paints and varnishes in Romania. In January, it has signed a contract to buy a 70% stake in local doors manufacturer Eco Euro Doors (EED).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

